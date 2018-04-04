Howard scored a team-high 23 points (7-11 FG, 9-13 FG) while adding 17 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 120-114 loss to the Bulls.

The Hornets are eliminated from the playoffs, but that isn't slowing Howard down -- the big man has recorded a double-double in seven straight games, averaging 21.0 points, 16.6 boards and 0.9 blocks over that stretch. Charlotte doesn't seem inclined to reduce his workload, so look for him to continue dominating the glass and the paint over the team's final three games.