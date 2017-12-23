Hornets' Dwight Howard: Starts Saturday

Howard (finger) will start in Saturday's game against the Bucks, Ted Davis of the Bucks Radio Network reports.

Howard dislocated his finger only Friday night in Milwaukee, but apparently the pain hasn't lingered enough to hold him out Saturday. Outside of Friday's five-minute outing, the veteran has averaged 30.7 minutes on the court so far in December.

