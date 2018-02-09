Hornets' Dwight Howard: Struggles in loss
Howard totaled just seven points (3-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block in 39 minutes during Thursday's 109-103 loss to Portland.
Howard was disappointing Thursday, finishing with his lowest point total since back on December 31. He was completely outplayed by Jusuf Nurkic in this one and owners should just put it down to a bad game. He will look to turn things around in a tough matchup with Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz on Friday.
