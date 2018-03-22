Hornets' Dwight Howard: Suspended for Thursday's game
Howard has officially been suspended for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
As expected, Howard will have to sit out Thursday's contest after picking up his 16th technical in Wednesday's comeback win over the Nets. Without Howard, both Willy Hernangomez and Frank Kaminsky are in line to see extended minutes in the frontcourt, with one likely getting the starting nod. Mangok Mathiang, who was recalled from the G-League on Thursday, could also end up seeing some limited run off the bench.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Likely out Thursday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Delivers rare 30-30 game•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Big double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Scores 30 points in win over Suns•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Scores 30 points in loss•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...