Howard has officially been suspended for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

As expected, Howard will have to sit out Thursday's contest after picking up his 16th technical in Wednesday's comeback win over the Nets. Without Howard, both Willy Hernangomez and Frank Kaminsky are in line to see extended minutes in the frontcourt, with one likely getting the starting nod. Mangok Mathiang, who was recalled from the G-League on Thursday, could also end up seeing some limited run off the bench.