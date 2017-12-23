Hornets' Dwight Howard: Warming up with intent to play
Howard (finger) will go through pre-game warmups with the intent of seeing the floor Saturday against the Bucks.
While it's not confirmed Howard will play, he should be considered probable with this news. On the chance he misses the contest, Johnny O'Bryant and Frank Kaminsky would likely see additional run.
More News
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Starts Saturday•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Questionable Saturday vs. Milwaukee•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Questionable to return•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Records double-double with 18 rebounds in loss•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Scores 23 points in victory•
-
Hornets' Dwight Howard: Another double-double Saturday•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...