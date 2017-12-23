Hornets' Dwight Howard: Warming up with intent to play

Howard (finger) will go through pre-game warmups with the intent of seeing the floor Saturday against the Bucks.

While it's not confirmed Howard will play, he should be considered probable with this news. On the chance he misses the contest, Johnny O'Bryant and Frank Kaminsky would likely see additional run.

