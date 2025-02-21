Payton finished Thursday's 129-115 loss to the Nuggets with zero points (0-3 FG), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 16 minutes.

Getting the start in place of LaMelo Ball (ankle), Payton made little impact and wound up seeing half the court time of Damion Baugh, who hit for 14 points and six assists off the bench. Ball might need more time off to manage his ankle issue -- the Hornets another back-to-back set of road games Monday against the Kings and Tuesday at the Warriors -- but Payton hasn't shown he can be a reliable pivot in those scenarios.