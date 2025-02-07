Payton signed a 10-day contract with the Hornets on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Payton made seven appearances for the Pelicans earlier in the campaign, notably posting a 14-point, 21-assist double-double against the Pacers on Nov. 25, but he's been playing in the G League since. With Tre Mann (back) and Brandon Miller (wrist) out for the season, LaMelo Ball (ankle) struggling to stay on the court and Vasilije Micic now in Phoenix, Payton will certainly have an opportunity to impress over the next two weeks.