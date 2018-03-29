Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Adds 16 points off bench

Kaminsky tallied 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds across 18 minutes during a 118-105 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Kaminsky went for his best point total in two weeks as he led the team's bench unit in the loss. He has been scoring at a fairly decent clip lately, as he's scored in double figures in eight of his last 10 games. Over the last five games, Kaminsky is averaging 12.0 points on 57.9 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 three-pointers per game.