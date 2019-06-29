Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Becomes unrestricted free agent

Kaminsky was not extended the qualifying offer and will become an unrestricted free agent.

As expected, Kaminsky wasn't extended the qualifying offer by the Hornets, making the fourth-year big an unrestricted free agent. Kaminsky averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 threes in 16.1 minutes per game a year ago and figures to sign a contract with a team as a rotational stretch big upon free agency.