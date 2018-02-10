Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Bench-high scoring tally in loss

Kaminsky offered 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists and one steal across 25 minutes in Friday's 106-94 loss to the Jazz.

Kaminsky's scoring total led the second unit and was second only to Kemba Walker on the night overall. The 24-year-old has scored in double digits in two straight, as well as three of first five games of February overall. The third-year forward's usage tends to fluctuate from game to game, but he's clearly capable of a double-digit scoring effort and serviceable rebounding numbers over a span of 20-25 minutes on any given night.