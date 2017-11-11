Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Bench-high scoring total Friday
Kaminsky managed 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes in Friday's 90-87 loss to the Celtics.
Kaminsky's scoring total led the Hornets' reserves and was second on the team behind Kemba Walker. The third-year big man hit double digits in the scoring column for only the second time in five November contests and drained multiple three-pointers for the first time since Oct. 25. Kaminsky continues to see consistent playing time, but occasional issues with his shot have led to some scoring fluctuations.
