Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Bench-high scoring total Friday

Kaminsky managed 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes in Friday's 90-87 loss to the Celtics.

Kaminsky's scoring total led the Hornets' reserves and was second on the team behind Kemba Walker. The third-year big man hit double digits in the scoring column for only the second time in five November contests and drained multiple three-pointers for the first time since Oct. 25. Kaminsky continues to see consistent playing time, but occasional issues with his shot have led to some scoring fluctuations.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories