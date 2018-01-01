Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Chips in across the board

Kaminsky totaled 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 106-98 loss to the Clippers.

Kaminsky provided some nice offense off the bench but could not help the team to a victory. He is about as inconsistent as a fantasy player gets, showing glimpses of his upside on a semi-regular basis while also throwing in some stinkers. He is going to be given opportunities to play good minutes but will only really deliver if he has the hot hand on any given night. He can provide some assistance with scoring and rebounds but does little on the defensive end of the floor. He is more of a streaming option in competitive leagues and should really only be owned in deeper formats.