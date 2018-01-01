Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Chips in across the board
Kaminsky totaled 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 106-98 loss to the Clippers.
Kaminsky provided some nice offense off the bench but could not help the team to a victory. He is about as inconsistent as a fantasy player gets, showing glimpses of his upside on a semi-regular basis while also throwing in some stinkers. He is going to be given opportunities to play good minutes but will only really deliver if he has the hot hand on any given night. He can provide some assistance with scoring and rebounds but does little on the defensive end of the floor. He is more of a streaming option in competitive leagues and should really only be owned in deeper formats.
More News
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 24 points in Monday's win•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Plays 17 minutes in return•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Will play Monday vs. OKC•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Questionable for Monday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Out again Saturday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...