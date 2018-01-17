Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Cleared to play Wednesday
Kaminsky (ankle) is no longer listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Stephanie Ready of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
After rolling his ankle during Monday's game, Kaminsky was given a probable designation coming into Wednesday, so this was the expected move all along. Look for Kaminsky to slot back in behind Marvin Williams at power forward, operating as one of the first bigs off the bench in the frontcourt. Kaminsky has averaged 10.9 points and 4.0 rebounds across 24.0 minutes over the last seven contest.
More News
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Upgraded to probable Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Suffers ankle injury Monday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Leads bench with 16 points•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Chips in across the board•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...