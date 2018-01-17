Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Cleared to play Wednesday

Kaminsky (ankle) is no longer listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Stephanie Ready of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

After rolling his ankle during Monday's game, Kaminsky was given a probable designation coming into Wednesday, so this was the expected move all along. Look for Kaminsky to slot back in behind Marvin Williams at power forward, operating as one of the first bigs off the bench in the frontcourt. Kaminsky has averaged 10.9 points and 4.0 rebounds across 24.0 minutes over the last seven contest.