Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Co-leads second unit in scoring

Kaminsky generated 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes in Saturday's 106-86 loss to the Spurs.

Kaminsky saw some extra run in the lopsided defeat, with his 27 minutes of playing time serving as his highest since Oct. 27. The third-year big man has tested the patience of fantasy owners recently, as he's posted five single-digit scoring tallies and one scoreless effort alongside six double-digit point totals in November. Kaminsky's bench role doesn't lend itself to much consistency, but he remains a solid source of rebounds and is capable of an occasional offensive outburst.