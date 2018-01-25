Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Collects 16 points Wednesday

Kaminsky scored 16 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-12 FT) while adding five rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 101-96 loss to the Pelicans.

Kaminsky came off the bench to record his fourth-consecutive double-digit point total Wednesday night. None of his previous outings were as efficient as Wednesday's, but the most notable part of his stat line was his ability to get to the charity stripe a dozen times Wednesday night, which doubles his previous season-high.