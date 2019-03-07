Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Collects 20 points off bench

Kaminsky totaled 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and one block across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 91-84 loss to the Heat.

Kaminsky has now averaged 17.8 points over his last three games, which is surprising since he had scored just 18 points all of 2019 prior to that span. His shooting has certainly been efficient and if he can impr3ove his rebounding given his size, he can maintain his minutes off the bench.