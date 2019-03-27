Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Collects daube-double Tuesday
Kaminsky notched 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 125-116 overtime victory against the Spurs.
Kaminsky was extremely efficient shooting Tuesday night, hitting four threes en route to 50 percent shooting on the night. His size alone affords him ample rebound chances, but his lack of post play for a big and lack of opportunity in the minutes department makes games like Tuesday's hard to come by.
