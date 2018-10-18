Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: DNP-CD in opener
Kaminsky did not play in Wednesday's loss to the Bucks.
Kaminsky averaged 23.2 minutes and appeared in 79 games a season ago, so it was a bit of a surprise to see him glued to the bench for the entirety of what was a close game. The Hornets started Cody Zeller (21 minutes) at center and went with Willy Hernangomez (12) as the backup, but they spent much of the game going small with Michael Kidd-Gilchrist or Marvin Williams serving as the nominal five. While Kaminsky also has experience playing power forward in the past, new coach James Borrego made it clear he views Kaminsky as a center, so for now he looks to be on the outside of the rotation looking in.
