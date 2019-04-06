Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Double-doubles in win

Kaminsky contributed 22 points (8-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Friday's win over Toronto.

Kaminsky topped 20 points for the second-straight game, coming through with a pivotal performance in the Hornets desperate effort to keep the playoff dream alive. After being on the periphery of the rotation for much of the season, Kaminsky's come alive since the start of March. Over his past 17 games, Kaminsky's averaged 11.7 points and 4.5 rebounds while seeing 21.7 minutes per contest -- nearly a 10 minutes per game increase over his averaged for the rest of the season. Given their current standing, the Hornets will need everything Kaminsky can provide in order to make the playoffs.