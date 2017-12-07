Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Doubtful to return Wednesday

Kaminsky is doubtful to return Wednesday's matchup with the Warriors after suffering a sprained right ankle/

Kaminsky played just five minutes Wednesday before suffering a sprained right ankle in the second quarter. With his return doubtful, his status for Friday's matchup with the Bulls is in question.

