Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Doubtful to return Wednesday
Kaminsky is doubtful to return Wednesday's matchup with the Warriors after suffering a sprained right ankle/
Kaminsky played just five minutes Wednesday before suffering a sprained right ankle in the second quarter. With his return doubtful, his status for Friday's matchup with the Bulls is in question.
