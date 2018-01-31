Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Expected to start at power forward
Kaminsky is listed as the Hornets' projected starter at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
With Marvin Williams sidelined with a sprained ankle, Kaminsky appears poised to earn his first start of the 2017-18 season. The move to the starting five could come with a 30-plus-minute role for the big man, given the Hornets' lack of quality depth in the frontcourt. With that in mind, Kaminsky looks like an intriguing DFS pick, though his poor shooting of late -- he's gone 4-for-23 from the field and 1-for-13 from 3-point range over the last three games -- makes him somewhat undependable.
