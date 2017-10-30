Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Good to go for Monday

Kaminsky (illness) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Grizzlies.

Kaminsky was held out of Sunday's game against the Magic due to an illness, but after going through pregame warmups Monday without any issues, he's officially been given the green light to take the court. Look for Kaminsky to operate in his typical bench role behind Marvin Williams at power forward, though he shouldn't be expected to play over 30 minutes like he has in three of the last four games, as Cody Zeller is back in the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury.