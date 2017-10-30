Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Good to go for Monday
Kaminsky (illness) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Grizzlies.
Kaminsky was held out of Sunday's game against the Magic due to an illness, but after going through pregame warmups Monday without any issues, he's officially been given the green light to take the court. Look for Kaminsky to operate in his typical bench role behind Marvin Williams at power forward, though he shouldn't be expected to play over 30 minutes like he has in three of the last four games, as Cody Zeller is back in the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury.
More News
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Questionable to play Monday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Out Sunday vs. Magic•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 18 points Monday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Puts up big game off bench•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: To start Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...