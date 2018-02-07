Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Heading back to bench Thursday
Kaminsky, due to Marvin Williams (ankle) returning to the starting five, will come off the bench for Thursday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Kaminsky has started the past four games for Charlotte, averaging a somewhat underwhelming 9.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 25.8 minutes. He'll head back to his usual bench role for Thursday, where he averages relatively the same stats -- 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per tilt.
