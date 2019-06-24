Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Hornets undecided on qualifying offer

The Hornets have not yet decided if they'll extend Kaminsky a $4.4 million qualifying offer, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

Hornets' executive Mitch Kupchak was up-front with the media, saying recently that the team has not yet decided whether it will bring Kaminsky -- a former top-10 pick -- back for what would be his fifth season in Charlotte. The Wisconsin product appeared in only 47 games last season, but he had a relatively strong run of production near the end of the end of the year, averaging 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 made threes over his final 21 games. Prior to that stretch, the two sides appeared to be heading for a divorce this summer, but the big man's future is now very much clouded. Charlotte will have until July 1 to make a decision.