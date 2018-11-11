Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Inactive for Sunday
Kaminksy is inactive for Sunday's contest against Detroit, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
It's not exactly clear as to why Kaminsky is inactive for the game against Detroit on Sunday but nevertheless, the Wisconsin product will be absent. Kaminsky is so far averaging 5.5 minutes per game this season.
