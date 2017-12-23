Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Leads bench in scoring
Kaminsky posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes in Friday's 109-104 loss to the Bucks.
The big man has been alternating some solid efforts with some underwhelming outputs as of late, as he scored in double digits in three of the past five games while posting just two and six points, respectively, in the other two contests over that span. Kaminsky's minutes total Friday was actually his highest since the fifth game of the season back on Oct. 27, and he also drained multiple threes for the third time in the last five contests. Kaminsky's scoring is likely to continue to fluctuate to an extent, but he generally provides more consistent returns in the area of rebounds.
