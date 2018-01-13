Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Leads bench with 16 points
Kaminsky contributed 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during a 99-88 win over the Jazz on Friday.
Kaminsky's 16 points led the bench as he kept up his recent run of consistent scoring. He's scored in double figures in six consecutive outings, easily his best such stretch of the season. Despite the nice scoring, Kaminsky hasn't been providing many other stats, with averages of 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.2 assists per game across his last five outings.
