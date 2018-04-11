Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Matches season-high 24 points in finale
Kaminsky totaled 24 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes during a 119-93 win over the Pacers on Tuesday.
Kaminsky matched his season high with a team-high 24 points in the team's regular season finale. He also grabbed seven rebounds, which marked his best total since late February. It was a relatively disappointing season from him, though, as Kaminsky saw his points and rebounds averages drop during his third season in the league.
More News
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 21 points off bench•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Adds 16 points off bench•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Solid contributions off bench Saturday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 21 off bench Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Nets 15 points Sunday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 19 points off bench•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....