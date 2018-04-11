Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Matches season-high 24 points in finale

Kaminsky totaled 24 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes during a 119-93 win over the Pacers on Tuesday.

Kaminsky matched his season high with a team-high 24 points in the team's regular season finale. He also grabbed seven rebounds, which marked his best total since late February. It was a relatively disappointing season from him, though, as Kaminsky saw his points and rebounds averages drop during his third season in the league.