Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Nets 15 points Sunday
Kaminsky collected 15 points (3-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes in Sunday's 103-98 loss to the Raptors.
Kaminsky, even on a poor shooting performance, continues to be more of an offensive threat than Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who combined for 10 points in the starting lineup. Although he has thrived in scoring off the bench, Kaminsky may be pushing for a role in the starting lineup, or at the very least starter's minutes, in the coming contests.
More News
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 19 points off bench•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 13 off bench Sunday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Bench-high scoring tally in loss•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 17 points off the bench•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Heading back to bench Thursday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Posts useful line in start•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...