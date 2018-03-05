Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Nets 15 points Sunday

Kaminsky collected 15 points (3-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes in Sunday's 103-98 loss to the Raptors.

Kaminsky, even on a poor shooting performance, continues to be more of an offensive threat than Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who combined for 10 points in the starting lineup. Although he has thrived in scoring off the bench, Kaminsky may be pushing for a role in the starting lineup, or at the very least starter's minutes, in the coming contests.