Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: No buyout in works

The Hornets aren't expected to buy Kaminsky out of his contract before Friday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

March 1 marks the deadline for teams to release players and still allow to sign elsewhere in order to retain eligibility for the postseason. Kaminsky, who has been outside of the Charlotte rotation all season, would surely like to move to a contending club even if it doesn't translate to an increased role, but the Hornets apparently don't see much benefit in acquiescing to his desires. Unless injuries hit the three centers ahead of him on the depth chart, Kaminsky will likely only see garbage time with Charlotte the rest of the way before hitting free agency this summer.