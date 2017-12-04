Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: No longer on Monday's injury report

Kaminsky (foot) is no longer listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Magic.

Kaminsky has dealt with a minor foot sprain over the last few games, though he hasn't missed any games because of it. He was limited to just 16 minutes Friday, however, so there's definitely a chance the Hornets try to limit his workload a bit. That said, Kaminsky should take his usual spot as a depth option in the frontcourt, likely spending most of his time backing up Marvin Williams at power forward.