Play

Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: No longer on report

Kaminsky (thumb) is not listed on the Hornets' most recent injury report.

As expected, it appears the big man has been cleared to play despite a sprained right thumb. Expect the Wisconsin product to again see increased minutes Friday, as he's expected to make another start in place of Marvin Williams (ankle).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories