Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: No longer on report
Kaminsky (thumb) is not listed on the Hornets' most recent injury report.
As expected, it appears the big man has been cleared to play despite a sprained right thumb. Expect the Wisconsin product to again see increased minutes Friday, as he's expected to make another start in place of Marvin Williams (ankle).
