Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Not on injury report Wednesday
Kaminsky (foot) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Kaminsky came into the contest originally listed as probable with a foot injury, though it's apparently minor enough for him to play through it. Over the past five games, he's averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.
