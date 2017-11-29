Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Not on injury report Wednesday

Kaminsky (foot) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Kaminsky came into the contest originally listed as probable with a foot injury, though it's apparently minor enough for him to play through it. Over the past five games, he's averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories