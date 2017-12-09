Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Out again Saturday

Kaminsky (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Kaminsky missed the first half of the Hornets' back-to-back set Friday against the Bulls after spraining his right ankle during Wednesday's matchup against the Warriors. After going through morning shootaround Saturday, he's apparently still feeling too much discomfort to take the floor. In his stead Friday, Marvin Williams saw 40 minutes and took 11 shots. Dwight Howard saw 43 minutes and took 23 shots. Johnny O'Bryant saw 10 minutes off the pine and missed all three of his field-goal attempts.