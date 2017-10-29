Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Out Sunday vs. Magic

Kaminsky (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic.

Kaminsky came down with an illness earlier Sunday and after taking part in pregame warmups, he wasn't feeling well enough to play. He'll sit out Sunday and there's certainly a chance he could miss Monday's matchup against the Grizzlies as well in the second game of a back-to-back set. Look for Cody Zeller, who's returning from a knee injury, to pick up most of Kaminsky's minutes, while Johnny O'Bryant could benefit as well.