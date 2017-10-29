Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Out Sunday vs. Magic
Kaminsky (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic.
Kaminsky came down with an illness earlier Sunday and after taking part in pregame warmups, he wasn't feeling well enough to play. He'll sit out Sunday and there's certainly a chance he could miss Monday's matchup against the Grizzlies as well in the second game of a back-to-back set. Look for Cody Zeller, who's returning from a knee injury, to pick up most of Kaminsky's minutes, while Johnny O'Bryant could benefit as well.
More News
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 18 points Monday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Puts up big game off bench•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: To start Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores seven off bench Monday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Drills five three-pointers Friday•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...