Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Plays 17 minutes in return

Kaminsky finished with just eight points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), but added five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 17 minutes during Monday's 116-103 victory over Oklahoma City.

Kaminsky returned to action and saw just 17 minutes of court time. While he didn't contribute a lot in the scoring column, he was able to chip in elsewhere. He should be seeing additional court time with Cody Zeller (knee) on the sidelines, and is worth an add if you are in need of a big man who can hit the three ball.