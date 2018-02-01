Play

Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Probable Friday with right thumb sprain

Kaminsky is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Pacers with a right thumb sprain.

Kaminsky started at power forward in Wednesday's win over the Hawks and played 30 minutes, so it's unclear exactly when he suffered the thumb injury, but there doesn't seem to be much concern surrounding it. With Marvin Williams (ankle) out again Friday, expect Kaminsky to return as the team's starting power forward against Indiana.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories