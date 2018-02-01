Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Probable Friday with right thumb sprain
Kaminsky is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Pacers with a right thumb sprain.
Kaminsky started at power forward in Wednesday's win over the Hawks and played 30 minutes, so it's unclear exactly when he suffered the thumb injury, but there doesn't seem to be much concern surrounding it. With Marvin Williams (ankle) out again Friday, expect Kaminsky to return as the team's starting power forward against Indiana.
More News
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Will start at power forward•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Expected to start at power forward•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores just two points in loss•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Role could be reduced soon•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Collects 16 points Wednesday•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...