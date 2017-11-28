Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Probable Wednesday with foot sprain
Kaminsky is probable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to a right foot sprain.
This is the first news of Kaminsky dealing with a foot injury, so it's a little unclear as to when he suffered it. That said, it's seemingly minor, as he's probable for Wednesday's game. More updates on his status should be available following the team's morning shootaround that day.
