Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Provides solid effort Tuesday

Kaminsky tallied 14 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 124-97 win over the Cavaliers.

Kaminsky cooled off from his last three games Tuesday night, failing to record 20 points, but the effort was solid nonetheless. He was much less active on the offensive end Tuesday, shooting only five shots. Look for him to receive a solid look off the bench in the team's last game.