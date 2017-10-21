Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Puts up big game off bench

Kaminsky provided 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 109-91 win over the Hawks.

Kaminsky proved last seasos he's capable of big games when given the minutes, recording 12 games with at least 20 points. With Cody Zeller (knee) out Friday, coach Steve Clifford handed him 33 minutes and Kaminsky delivered. He's certainly worth a look in a variety of fantasy formats.