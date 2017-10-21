Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Puts up big game off bench
Kaminsky provided 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 109-91 win over the Hawks.
Kaminsky proved last seasos he's capable of big games when given the minutes, recording 12 games with at least 20 points. With Cody Zeller (knee) out Friday, coach Steve Clifford handed him 33 minutes and Kaminsky delivered. He's certainly worth a look in a variety of fantasy formats.
More News
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: To start Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores seven off bench Monday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Drills five three-pointers Friday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 20 off bench Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 14 off bench Monday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Plays 30 minutes off bench Saturday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....