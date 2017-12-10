Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Questionable for Monday
Kaminsky (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Kaminsky has missed two consecutive games now, as he continues to work his way back from a sprained right ankle. The Hornets aren't practicing Sunday, so look for another update on Kaminsky's availability following Monday's morning shootaround. If Kaminsky can't give it a go, Marvin Williams should see all the minutes he can handle at power forward, with Johnny O'Bryant picking up a bigger workload off the bench.
