Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Questionable for Sunday

Kaminsky is dealing with an illness and is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic.

While Kaminsy doesn't appear to be in danger of an extended absence, the illness could potentially cost him Sunday's matchup. He'll continue to receive treatment throughout the day and a final word on his availability likely won't be known until after pregame warmups. Even if Kaminsky is ultimately cleared to play, he's expected to lose a few minutes with Cody Zeller (knee) returning to the court.