Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Questionable to play Monday

Kaminsky (illness) is considered questionable to play Monday against the Grizzlies, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

The Wisconsin product was held out of Sunday's win over the Magic due to an illness, and the team will wait until closer to game-time to clarify his status for the second half of the back-to-back set. Kaminsky is averaging 29.4 minutes per game on the season, which he's translated to averages of 14.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.