Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Questionable to play Monday
Kaminsky (illness) is considered questionable to play Monday against the Grizzlies, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
The Wisconsin product was held out of Sunday's win over the Magic due to an illness, and the team will wait until closer to game-time to clarify his status for the second half of the back-to-back set. Kaminsky is averaging 29.4 minutes per game on the season, which he's translated to averages of 14.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
More News
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Out Sunday vs. Magic•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 18 points Monday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Puts up big game off bench•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: To start Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores seven off bench Monday•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...