Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Recieves 16 minutes in blowout loss
Kaminsky scored six points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and recorded one rebound and one block in 16 minutes Wednesday against Dallas.
The fourth-year center, who produced a meager stat-line over his 16 minutes of run, had played just 20 minutes in the eight games prior to Wednesday, including five DNP-CD's. It's still unknown what effect Cody Zeller's (hand) absence will have on Kaminsky's playing time, but at this point he appears to be on the fringes of the rotation and can't be considered a fantasy option in all but the deepest formats.
