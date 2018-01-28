Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Role could be reduced soon

Kaminsky scored eight points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 22 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 95-91 loss to the Heat.

The third-year center has been the Hornets' primary backup to Dwight Howard since early December, but with Cody Zeller (knee) back in non-contact drills and close to being cleared for full practice, Kaminsky could soon see his minutes begin to drop given his limitations on the glass and inconsistent offense.