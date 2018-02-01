Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's win
Kaminsky finished with 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 123-110 win over the Hawks.
Kaminsky filled in well as the starting power forward in the absence of Marvin Williams (ankle). Williams could be on tap to miss additional matchups, in which case Kaminsky could draw another start in Friday's bout versus the Pacers. Even while Williams is out though, Kaminsky isn't the most reliable contributor, making him most attractive as a deep-league option.
More News
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Will start at power forward•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Expected to start at power forward•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores just two points in loss•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Role could be reduced soon•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Collects 16 points Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...