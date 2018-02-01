Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's win

Kaminsky finished with 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 123-110 win over the Hawks.

Kaminsky filled in well as the starting power forward in the absence of Marvin Williams (ankle). Williams could be on tap to miss additional matchups, in which case Kaminsky could draw another start in Friday's bout versus the Pacers. Even while Williams is out though, Kaminsky isn't the most reliable contributor, making him most attractive as a deep-league option.