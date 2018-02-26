Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 13 off bench Sunday

Kaminsky scored 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 23 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 114-98 win over the Pistons.

After scoring 23 points and sinking six three-pointers Friday in Washington, Kaminsky stayed locked in from the outside Sunday afternoon. He's now 10-for-16 (62.5 percent) on threes since the All-Star break, and his stretch-four skills on the Hornets' second unit have played a big role in their current four-game winning streak.