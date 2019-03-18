Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 13 points in Sunday's loss

Kaminsky contributed 13 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes during Sunday's 93-75 loss to the Heat.

Kaminsky continues to produce fairly decent counting stats through eight March matchups, this after being an afterthought in the team's rotation for much of the campaign. The 25-year-old big man isn't the most consistent factor, as he has scored in single digits twice this month. Nevertheless, he's been amassing enough points and boards to hold decent value for those in deep leagues.