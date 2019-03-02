Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 15 points in Friday's win
Kaminsky collected 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 123-112 win over the Nets.
Kaminsky reached double figures in scoring for the first time since Dec. 14 while earning double-digit minutes for the first time since Jan. 2. He had been a healthy scratch in each of the first four games following the All-Star break, but Kaminsky received the nod in this one while Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Willy Hernangomez both received DNP-Coach's Decision designations in this one.
