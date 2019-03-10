Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 16 points in loss Saturday
Kaminsky finished with 16 points (4-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, and one rebound in 21 minutes during Saturday's 131-114 loss to the Bucks.
Kaminsky dropped double-digits for the fourth time in his last five games, continuing to have somewhat of a resurgence. The scoring has been nice but Kaminsky typically produces very little outside of points and three-pointers and so, remains a streaming option only at this stage.
More News
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Collects 20 points off bench•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 15 points in Friday's win•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: No buyout in works•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Still outside rotation•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Recieves 16 minutes in blowout loss•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores season-high 19 points•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...