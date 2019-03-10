Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 16 points in loss Saturday

Kaminsky finished with 16 points (4-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, and one rebound in 21 minutes during Saturday's 131-114 loss to the Bucks.

Kaminsky dropped double-digits for the fourth time in his last five games, continuing to have somewhat of a resurgence. The scoring has been nice but Kaminsky typically produces very little outside of points and three-pointers and so, remains a streaming option only at this stage.